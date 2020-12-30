BBC: Jesus was 'Palestinian,' despite term's use century after crucifixion

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The BBC World Service radio program Heart and Soul aired a program titled "Black Jesus" on December 18, in which presenter Robert Beckford claimed that Jesus was a "Palestinian," despite the term only coming into use some 100 years after the crucifixion.

Throughout the program, Beckford noted accurately that artistic depictions of Jesus as blonde and European are historically inaccurate. But when discussing his national identity, the presenter referred to Jesus numerous times as a "first-century Palestinian Jew," whereby the term "Palestinian" only came into common use 100 years after his death following the Bar Kokhba Revolt against the Roman Empire.

The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA) highlighted the inaccuracy in a report earlier this year criticizing The New York Times, noting that, “during the time of Jesus, Bethlehem and Jerusalem were in what was commonly called Judea and Nazareth [which were] in what was commonly called the Galilee. The land where Jesus lived did not take on the name Palestine until the second century, well after his death. Thus, the notion of “first-century Palestine” ... is totally fictional.

