Ben & Jerry's is releasing new flavor in honor of Colin Kaepernick

(DAILY CALLER) – Ben & Jerry's is releasing a new flavor in honor of Colin Kaepernick.

The popular ice cream company announced Thursday morning that it's releasing "Change the Whirled" in honor of the former 49ers quarterback, who infamously refused to stand for the national anthem.

Ben & Jerry's stated the following in part in the press release announcing the new flavor: "Ben & Jerry's is proud to honor Colin Kaepernick, one of the most prominent social activists today, with his very own flavor: 'Change the Whirled.' This flavor celebrates Kaepernick's courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people. ... Change the Whirled is a Non-Dairy offering, which is important to the vegan Kaepernick. Ben & Jerry's currently offers more than a dozen Non-Dairy, vegan fan favorites. Kaepernick's flavor features a caramel Non-Dairy sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.​"

