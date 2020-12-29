Biden calls transition 'obstruction' by Defense Department irresponsible

(FOX NEWS) -- President-elect Joe Biden says his transition teams have "encountered obstruction" from President Trump’s political leadership at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget.

And the president-elect charges that "many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage" during the Trump administration.

Speaking Monday both before and after he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took part in a virtual briefing with members of their national security and foreign policy agency review teams, Biden also took aim at Trump's "go-it-alone" approach to international affairs and pledged to restore "American leadership" across the globe.

