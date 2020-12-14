Login
Biden posts pictures of his dogs destroying a Trump doll

'America, am I allowed to chew dis?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 14, 2020 at 6:29pm
(POST MILLENNIAL) -- Joe Biden's dogs have their own Twitter account, on which has been uploaded images of them chewing on their toy, which is a likeness of President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden has an Instagram account for his dogs, and they just posted pictures of them using the President as chew toy. Unity and Healing!"

Here below we have reproduced an image from the tweet of independent journalist Jack Posobiec, since it appears that the original tweet has been deleted from the First Dogs account.

