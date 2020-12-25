Biden team complains Twitter won't transfer Trump followers to new administration's account

Joe Biden's transition team is complaining that Twitter won't transfer millions of followers from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.

"Twitter's reluctance to transfer millions of followers from the Trump administration to the Biden administration unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication from one administration to the next," spokesman Cameron French told CNN.

The Biden team argued the transfer was made from Obama to Trump. However the Obama account had about 13 million followers while Trump has some 60 million.

In addition, President Trump's personal account, @realDonaldTrump, over which he will retain control, has nearly 90 million people following.

TRENDING: Why so many RINOs have turned on Trump

The existing followers of the Trump administration account will be sent a message that the account is being archived and they have the option of following the new administration.

French said in a statement that it's all about the executive branch communicating with the nation.

"Twitter has failed to articulate a clear reason for why they have chosen this abrupt reversal in policies," French charged.

In a response to CNN, Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio said Twitter users will be given the choice to follow Biden.

Should Twitter transfer Trump followers to Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

The Biden camp is now complaining that Twitter not giving them the Trump Admin’s millions of followers “unnecessarily politicizes what otherwise should be a routine transfer of communication” https://t.co/mi2W4fGwqv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 24, 2020

One Twitter user commented that Twitter was doing Biden a favor by sparing his administration of a mass "unfollowing."

Biden's existing channel has included such statements as "In the 21st century, 12 years of school isn't enough" and "It's long past time we pay teachers what they deserve."

And there was a wish for a Merry Christmas from Biden's dogs.

And he has retweeted comments such as "Trump sucks" from Stephen King and a claim from Andrea Junker that "Trump's malevolence" cost 332,964 Americans their lives to the COVID pandemic.

Uh Joe, if they like you, they'll follow you. Maybe they're just not that into you.https://t.co/YKB7lB9we4 — David Henry (I have zero interest in Parler) (@imau2fan) December 24, 2020

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].