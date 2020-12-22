Login
'Big revelations' about Georgia voting machines coming, says Giuliani

Maybe more evidence of fraud 'would be enough to push this over the top'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published December 22, 2020 at 12:47pm
President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

Shortly after President Trump promised "big news" from his challenge of the Pennsylvania presidential election, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he expects "big revelations" this week about voting machines in Georgia.

"I happen to know we have one or two, my fingers crossed, big revelations for Georgia within the next day or two with regard to the machines that we've had some more information about," Giuliani said Tuesday on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "So, maybe a little more additional information about the fraud and the cheating would be enough to push this over the top."

Trump teased "big news" from Pennsylvania on Monday after his lawyers petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging the 2020 election results.

"Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election!" Trump tweeted.

Giuliani, the Examiner noted, recently said the legal strategy is refocusing on voting machines in the battleground states that "were used to flip votes to Biden."

The Trump team argues the rejection of more than 60 legal challenges to the 2020 election has been based largely on issues of standing and timing, not on the merits of the cases.

Did voting machines illegally flip Trump votes to Biden?

A Georgia legislative hearing on the 2020 election is scheduled later this week.

In Pennsylvania, state lawmakers and President Trump's campaign on Nov. 25 heard a witness who described "spikes" in the vote count the evening of the election in which Joe Biden gained 570,000 votes to the president's 3,200.

And a U.S. Postal Service contractor, Jesse Morgan, has claimed his trailer full of from 144,000 to 288,000 completed mail-in ballots disappeared after he delivered them from New York state to a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, depot.

Trump's campaign on Sunday filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to reverse three cases decided by the Pennsylvania's Supreme Court alleging the state "illegally changed" laws governing mail-in ballots.

The complaint contends the change in laws violated Article II of the Constitution and the Bush v. Gore ruling in the 2000 presidential election.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







