If Bill Barr and Chris Wray won't probe election, fire them!

I am a Trumper, but I am also a realist.

For this reason, I have always assumed that, even if Democratic electoral chicanery in 2020 went well beyond bending the rules for mail-in voting to the breaking point, proving naked and systemic fraud, like ballot stuffing in deep blue jurisdictions, would be very hard. After all, if election workers were themselves the authors of the fraud, why would they ever admit to their crimes? Surely, to accomplish that the forces of law enforcement would need to lean on these reprobates very aggressively (or offer them some generous plea deals) to get them to "flip" on one another. Easier said than done, and virtually impossible when state and federal law enforcement is sitting on its hands, as it has been for the last month.

Well! I forgot about the fact that much of this fraud occurred in areas that would be subject to video surveillance, and now, thanks to that surveillance, we have compelling evidence of ballot stuffing on an industrial scale in Fulton County, Georgia. One wonders what sleight of hand the mainstream media will use to make this bombshell seem like a dud. As best as I can tell, their strategy is simply to give the story the Hunter Biden treatment: Refuse to cover it.

Democrats and so-called journalists have the luxury, for now, of pretending that their line about "zero evidence" is still credible. We Trumpers, however, can't sit back and wait for the tide to turn on its own. We need to be proactive. The video in Georgia gives us a window of opportunity to make further progress in documenting the egregious fraud that happened in this election cycle. We cannot afford to let this opportunity pass us by.

For one thing, we can confidently assume that, as we speak, election authorities throughout this country, and especially in deep blue Dem cities, are reviewing and deleting surveillance footage that shows similar criminal behavior. We need to act fast to scoop up as much of this video as we can, while it still exists.

Local, state and federal law enforcement should swing into action to interrogate the election workers and supervisors involved in Fulton County, and, whenever there is probable cause (like the presence of multiple affidavits), the same "third degree" should be administered to election authorities in places like Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia and Las Vegas. After all, statistical evidence of probable fraud is compelling, and so is witness testimony, but confessions from actual fraudsters are, well, virtually incontrovertible.

Another potential opportunity area is cellular communications and emails between election workers and/or Democratic Party operatives. Has anyone been reviewing such communications? Of course not. That would require subpoenas, and, as we've been told a thousand times, there's "zero evidence" to justify them. Well, now there is evidence in Fulton County – so let's get on with it!

The problem we will encounter is that the fraudsters have already been given a month to cover their tracks. We simply can't afford to give them any more of a head start than that!

At the end of the day, to break this case wide open, press conferences and state legislative committee hearings won't suffice. What we need instead is to shine the alarmingly bright light of law enforcement in the startled faces of actual electoral villains. We need prosecutors to threaten those guilty of crimes with serious penalties and jail time, because only then will the guilty begin to play ball and reveal the big fish who ordered and organized the theft of the 2020 election.

While local and state police and prosecutors can be helpful, there's really no substitute for the active involvement of the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI. Thus far, Bill Barr and Christopher Wray have been remarkably mum on the topic of election integrity, and in some cases their comments have even undercut the president's position. As far as we can tell, virtually none of the massive resources these men can bring to bear have been deployed to get to the bottom of what happened in this election cycle.

Surely, though, if the law enforcement machinery of the United States government can turn on a dime to investigate a decades-old and completely unsubstantiated (in fact, refuted) allegation of sexual assault against a model citizen like Brett Kavanaugh, it could also, in theory, bestir itself to examine whether the reported result of our recent presidential election was legitimate or not, and whether fraud was a significant factor or not.

My view, Mr. President, is that getting answers to these questions about election integrity is probably the most grave and pressing task that either Mr. Barr or Mr. Wray will ever tackle in the course of their long careers of public service. We have a right to expect that they will answer the call. If they don't, you should not hesitate to dismiss them and find someone who will.

After all, we're not telling Barr and Wray what to find. We're merely asking them to look and to keep an open mind.