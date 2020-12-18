Billionaire Bezos' Amazon warehouse employees depend on food stamps in 9 states

(FOX BUSINESS) – More than 4,000 warehouse workers at Amazon, the e-commerce giant founded by the world's richest man, depend on food stamps to make ends meet in nine states, according to new U.S. Government Accountability Office data this week.

The report said 70% of food stamp recipients who work at the United States' second-largest employer and other chain retailers like Walmart work full time.

Amazon – whose workers are pictured smiling in ads to match the company's curved arrow logo – markets its jobs to high school graduates, according to Bloomberg.

