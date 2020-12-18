Login
SECTIONS
MoneyFINANCIAL FALLOUT
P Share Print

Billionaire Bezos' Amazon warehouse employees depend on food stamps in 9 states

Richest man in the world benefitted from pandemic conditions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 18, 2020 at 3:18pm
P Share Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – More than 4,000 warehouse workers at Amazon, the e-commerce giant founded by the world's richest man, depend on food stamps to make ends meet in nine states, according to new U.S. Government Accountability Office data this week.

The report said 70% of food stamp recipients who work at the United States' second-largest employer and other chain retailers like Walmart work full time.

Amazon – whose workers are pictured smiling in ads to match the company's curved arrow logo – markets its jobs to high school graduates, according to Bloomberg.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×