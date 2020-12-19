Login
Out-of-business toy store owner donates everything to charity for kids battling cancer

Another victim of pandemic lockdowns performs noble act

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 19, 2020 at 11:55am
(FOX 2 DETROIT) – A small business owner lost her business due to the COVID-19 pandemic but turned her misfortune into joy for the Bottomless Toy Chest at Canterbury Village.

Marie Liburdi owned Teaching Toys and has lost two businesses during the pandemic. But the small business owner decided to donate her store's inventory after seeing a segment on FOX 2 about a toy drive at Canterbury Village benefiting The Bottomless Toy Chest. The organization delivers toys throughout the year to pediatric cancer patients.

"It's financial devastation for many small businesses," Liburdi said. "I don't know one toy store where kids can't come in and touch and play and try and use materials. ... Covid and germs, it's just a no-win situation."

