Chicago Teacher's Union: Expecting us to teach kids 'rooted in sexism, racism, misogyny'

(FRONT PAGE MAG) – Ever since the pandemic, teachers' unions have been coming up with excuses not to teach, and the Democrats they have in their back pocket helped them. But the rebellion has very clearly arrived with even the leftiest parents utterly sick and tired of this state of affairs.

That led Mayor Bill de Blasio, a guy who spends all his time pricking his ears up to hear lefty whistles, to backtrack on closing schools.

But in Chicago, the teachers' union decided to go to the mattresses. "The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism, and misogyny," the Chicago Teachers' Union tweeted.

