Child-masturbation advocate speaks at Christian college, invited by student government

Advertised as 'sexual racism' discussion, but repeatedly promoted sex toys

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 8, 2020 at 10:21pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Christian college student government promoted an event that served as a comprehensive marketing campaign for a vibrator company, under the banner of preventing sexual assault.

Self-proclaimed “certified intimacy educator” Autumn Morris argued that the earlier people begin to masturbate, the better, according to Alpha News, which covered the Nov. 21 virtual event.

St. Olaf College in Minnesota has ignored College Fix queries for two weeks about the event, co-sponsored by its Political Awareness Committee (below), a branch of the student government, and student-run Sexual Assault Resource Network and Cultural Union for Black Expression.

Read the full story ›

