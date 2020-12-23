China analyst: Beijing 'substantially involved' in 2020 election

China's communist regime, favoring Joe Biden, was "substantially involved" in the U.S. elections in November on many levels, contends China analyst Gordon Chang.

Chang, who has described the Chinese Communist Party's infiltration of American elite circles as an "espionage emergency," told NTD's "Focus Focus" program Chinese propaganda favored Joe Biden for the Democratic Party nomination over Sen. Bernie Sanders and later backed Biden over President Trump.

"I think China clearly interfered," said Chang, the author of "The Coming Collapse of China."

Chang said that in the run-up to the election, China "tried to cause chaos."

"Large Chinese networks like 'Spamouflage Dragon' relentlessly attacked the president on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter," Chang said. "We know that the social media platforms have taken down a massive number of fake Chinese accounts."

He said China was "substantially involved in our elections," with "these malicious disinformation campaigns on the surface, with these troll and bot farm operations below the surface."

"They were involved, and they’ve been involved for a very long time," he said.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe told CBS News last week that China interfered in the 2020 election. However, a required intelligence community assessment report on foreign election interference that was due last Friday has been delayed because of clashes among senior officials over the communist regime's role.

Chang said Dec. 17 in an interview with WMAL radio in Washington that House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. was promoting the Chinese Communist Party's narrative with his charge of Russian interference.

Swalwell was among the politicians reported by Axios earlier this month who developed ties with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who was part of an operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency.

"There’s no sin in being a target of a Chinese Ministry of State security operation. And that's true of most people in Washington," Chang said in an interview on the "Mornings on the Mall" program Dec. 17. "The real sin though in Swalwell’s case is that after he was informed by the FBI in 2015, that he was the target, he then started to talk about Russia, Russia, Russia as a threat to the United States, didn’t mention China.

"And sitting on the House Intel Committee he’d know that China was the far graver threat," Chang continued. "And so in short what Swalwell was doing was propagating a Chinese narrative."

Politico reported this week that top Biden advisers want to cooperate with China on space exploration. The Biden team insists that despite China's pattern of stealing U.S. technology and diverting it for military purposes, a limited space partnership could reduce tensions.

In a report released earlier this month, two Republican-led Senate committees concluded that members of Joe Biden's family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had "deep connections" to the Communist Party.

WND reported a Beijing university professor cited the Biden family's Chinese business deals as he explained in a Nov. 28 lecture why a Biden administration will restore the communist regime's influence on its "old friends" on Wall Street and inside the Beltway after it was throttled by President Trump.

The professor, Di Dongsheng of Renmin University, referenced Hunter Biden's many foreign business deals, including in China, where his vice president father directed U.S. policy. And he indicated they are of value in Beijing's relationship with Biden.

'The mandate of heaven'

Chang warned in the interview with NTD that all institutions in the United States are being targeted by Beijing.

"It's not just colleges and universities, it's also prep schools, secondary schools, the foundations, NGOs," he said. "If there's an institution in the U.S., China is targeting it."

He said the "danger is clear and present, and we’ve got to act immediately."

President Xi Jinping, he said, "is floating these ideas that China has the mandate of heaven over all under heaven, and China actually acts like emperors of old, who believe that they’re the only sovereigns in the world, which means essentially that Americans are just subservient — we don’t have a country, we don’t have sovereignty."

"I know that sounds ludicrous, but we've got to listen to what Chinese leaders are actually saying," he said. "They are dropping hints that they should be considered the world’s only sovereigns. They’ve made it very clear, and we’ve just not been listening."

Chang warned that China poses an existential threat.

"If we don’t understand the fundamental nature of the challenge, we’re going to lose, and we’re going to lose our country," he said.

'Successfully infiltrated'

Earlier this month, a database leaked to an international group of legislators revealed Chinese Communist Party members have embedded themselves in some of the world’s largest companies. They include defense contractor Boeing, communications giant Qualcomm, financial institutions ANZ and HSBC, and coronavirus vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Three employees of the U.S. consulate in Shanghai were on the list as well.

Homeland Security Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said it's "more evidence of the extent to which the CCP has successfully infiltrated American companies and government."

"CCP agents have no place in US government facilities, and this report should serve as a much-needed wake-up call to Washington, DC, and corporate executives, who continue to welcome the Chinese government with open arms," he said.

An intelligence officer told The Australian that allowing Communist Party members to work for such companies "risks their stealing technology, providing intelligence to China on forthcoming weapons systems and capabilities, or on force structures built around those capabilities."

An intelligence officer told The Australian that allowing Communist Party members to work for such companies "risks their stealing technology, providing intelligence to China on forthcoming weapons systems and capabilities, or on force structures built around those capabilities."