Login
SECTIONS
WorldINTERATIONAL INSECURITY
P Share Print

China apparently building foothold in Atlantic less than 100 miles from Florida

Problems for future generations?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2020 at 6:21pm
P Share Print

(PATRIOT PROJECT) – For many, the problem of a rising China appears to be an issue for future generations.

After all, despite the meteoric rise of the communist giant’s economy, military and culture, the People’s Republic lacks the basic ability to project power and maintain a force abroad thanks to its second-rate navy.

Now, however, it seems that in the chaos of 2020, China is not only rapidly increasing production of advanced arms but is actively working on an Atlantic Ocean foothold less than 100 miles from American shores.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×