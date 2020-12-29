Login
China's economy to grow 8.2% in 2021, the most in 10 years

U.S. tensions, corporate defaults and COVID seen as downside risks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2020 at 3:00pm
(NIKKEI) -- HONG KONG -- China's economy is forecast to expand 8.2% in 2021, the highest growth since 2012, according to a survey of 35 economists by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News.

Despite the continued strong recovery from its pandemic slump, corporate defaults remain a major downside risk to the world's second-largest economy.

Most economists expect U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's administration will take a more predictable and less confrontational approach towards China -- which could give a short-term boost to the Chinese recovery.

