Christmas trees burned in front of 2 Israeli Christian churches

(CATHOLIC NEWS SERVICE) -- JERUSALEM — The burning of two Christmas trees in the early morning of Dec. 26 in the northern Israeli Arab city of Sakhnine was carried out “intentionally and premeditatedly,” said the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land.

The first tree was apparently burned at around 3 a.m. near the entrance to St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church; three hours later, shortly after a guard left, the Christmas tree in front of the city’s Greek Orthodox church was burned.

“These two incidents indicate that the perpetrators … targeted a Christian religious symbol, and through it they targeted not only Christians, but the entire society,” the Catholic ordinaries said in a statement Dec. 26.

