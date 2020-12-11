CNN anchor's 'facts first' claim called 'ill-timed'

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Kate Bolduan raised eyebrows on Thursday over an ill-timed fashion statement promoting her network's Trump-era mantra.

Bolduan sported a cashmere sweater with the phrase "facts first" embroidered in a pink cursive font.

The sweater was made by the high-end fashion line Lingua Franca and can be purchased for a whopping $380. According to Lingua Franca's website, $100 of each purchase will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Read the full story ›