CNN anchor's 'facts first' claim called 'ill-timed'

Network chided for 'not exactly' living up to that principle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2020 at 9:00am
(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Kate Bolduan raised eyebrows on Thursday over an ill-timed fashion statement promoting her network's Trump-era mantra.

Bolduan sported a cashmere sweater with the phrase "facts first" embroidered in a pink cursive font.

The sweater was made by the high-end fashion line Lingua Franca and can be purchased for a whopping $380. According to Lingua Franca's website, $100 of each purchase will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

