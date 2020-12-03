Company that kick-started Silicon Valley moving to Texas

(FOX NEWS) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the California firm that literally kickstarted Silicon Valley in a garage in 1939, is moving to Texas. The low-key announcement was made via an SEC filing on Dec. 1.

If California’s anti-jobs policies, its high taxes, capricious regulatory enforcement, and blackout-inducing energy policy can chase out the company that launched Silicon Valley, is any business, large or small, immune from pressure to move? Unless a company must directly serve the California market, such as a fast-food chain, the answer is a resounding “No!”

And there’s no sign that things are about to turnaround soon: after the 2020 election, Democrats retained their supermajorities in both legislative chambers while controlling every statewide office. In effect, California is a one-party, anti-free enterprise state.

