Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19

FOX NEWS) -- Luke Letlow, the newly elected member of Congress from Louisiana, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19, a spokesman announced.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Letlow, a 41-year-old Republican, had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the virus. He was days away from being sworn into office.

Dr. G.E. Ghali, of LSU Health Shreveport, told NOLA.com that Letlow was in critical condition but showed signs of improvement. He "apparently suffered a cardiac event this evening that was refractory to all resuscitation efforts."

Read the full story ›