Conservative prof gets heat for fascinating poll on gender pronouns

Some call Twitter survey a 'thinly-veiled attack'

Published December 28, 2020 at 4:49pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Students at Princeton University were miffed at a conservative professor’s Twitter poll which asked whether people noting their “preferred” gender pronouns is due to their “sex, gender [or] ideology.”

According to The Daily Princetonian, “multiple students” claimed Professor Robert George’s poll was “transphobic” and “invalidating of nonbinary and gender-nonconforming experiences.”

One critic, student Griffin Brooks, said “Pronouns are a microcosm of the large issue at hand, which is trans / nonbinary / [gender-nonconforming] acceptance.” Junior Josiah Gouker added that George engaged in a “thinly-veiled attack” on trans and non-binary people.

