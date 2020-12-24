Login
COVID travel ban leaves hundreds of trucks stuck in UK

France shut its borders with the United Kingdom on Sunday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2020 at 6:15pm
(DW.COM) – Hundreds of trucks were stuck in massive traffic jams in the port of Dover on England's southern coast on Tuesday, with drivers expressing anger and sadness over the sudden travel ban.

France shut its borders with the United Kingdom on Sunday, imposing a ban on travel by land, sea, rail and air, after a new strain of the coronavirus was discovered in Britain.

The sudden restrictions to prevent the spread of the potentially more infectious strain have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes.

