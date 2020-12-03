Login
Crowd of protesters gathers after pub owner led away in handcuffs

'Lock up criminals, not Americans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2020 at 5:25pm
(SI LIVE) – Twenty-four hours after the owner of Mac's Public House was led away in handcuffs for allegedly refusing to close his pub during the pandemic, a large crowd of Staten Islanders assembled outside the Grant City establishment to protest the state's coronavirus restrictions.

A crowd of about 60 began assembling just after 5 p.m., with many carrying American flags and signs. One read: "Lock up criminals, not Americans."

By the time the rally's program started after 6 p.m., the crowd had swelled to several hundred, and a portion of Lincoln Avenue in front of the establishment was closed to traffic due to the crowd.

