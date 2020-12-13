Cuomo charges up to $10,000 for tickets to celebrity-packed 'virtual birthday' party

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

Tickets to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s online birthday party fundraiser cost up to $10,000, according to an invitation for the event.

The governor’s “Virtual Birthday and Holiday Reception” includes a price tag of $10,000 for those wishing to attend a private online reception with Cuomo, according to a flier obtained by the New York Post. The high-dollar ticket also includes admission to the main event for friends and acquaintances, according to the flier.

The Democrat’s main online event will feature appearances from Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, Henry Winkler, Robert DeNiro and Rosie Perez, the Post reported.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo throwing virtual birthday party to raise campaign cash https://t.co/aguVih7LLL pic.twitter.com/ktvpu557ZO — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2020

The event, which is also a fundraiser for Cuomo, will also charge $5,000 for six friends of the governor to attend, $2,500 for three people, $1,000 per guest to the main reception and $50 for young professionals and activists, according to the flier. The online party follows Cuomo’s actual birthday that was on Dec. 6, when the governor turned 63, the Post reported.

The Democrat shuttered indoor dining in New York City on Friday amid a sharp increase in coronavirus cases throughout the state, according to the New York Times.

