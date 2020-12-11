Login
Dairy Queen customers contribute to 900-vehicle 'pay it forward' chain

'Just to let you know, the gentleman in front of you paid for your order'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 11, 2020 at 11:55am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – A Dairy Queen in Brainerd, Minnesota, said its customers contributed to a 900-vehicle "pay it forward" chain worth more than $10,000 in sales.

Store manager Tina Jensen said it started Dec. 3, when one man decided to pay for the car behind him — prompting a chain of giving that lasted almost three full days, according to KARE 11.

"So the lady pulled up, and I said, 'Just to let you know, the gentleman in front of you paid for your order. If you like, I can pay it forward, and you can pay for the order behind you, and we can keep this going.' She's like, 'Really, why would he do that?' I said we just have it every once in a while where someone will take care of the person behind them, and today is your lucky day."

