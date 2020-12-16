The day Xinhua tried to buy WND

Early in the days of WND, we procured a New York investment banker to help us achieve our goal of raising between $3 million and $5 million.

Very soon, I started my dog-and-pony show for an investor who seemed quite interested in the property.

He was a well-spoken Chinese-American man, smiling, who could scarcely contain his enthusiasm.

Now, I had always looked forward to bragging on WND – especially for money. But something wasn't right about this gentleman. He was just too eager.

After about 15 minutes of listening to me, he politely raised his hand.

TRENDING: Sidney Powell is building a RICO case against Dominion and Smartmatic

"Excuse me," he said. "I am most impressed."

After introducing himself as an international businessman who had an association with the most famous Chinese news agency, Xinhua, he got out his checkbook and began writing a check for $2 million, which he indicated represented a modest down payment on the full amount we were looking for.

I graciously thanked him for his time, but suggested it would not be necessary to finish writing the check. WND wasn't interested in selling out to China. We were a very pro-American news agency. No amount of money could change that.

It was quite a shock, hardly what I expected.

Ironically, just a few years later, the Xinhua News Agency was incensed with WND's coverage of China – even citing "racism" as the motive.

"The 13 July saw U.S. most famous 'WorldNetDaily' released its red banner headline coverage: 'China's Object': Sink U.S. Aircraft Carriers," said the English-language report. "Meanwhile, it saw to it that a questionnaire be put out to make a further fuss about 'China threat' in the way 92 percent of the responses online regard China as a threat to the U.S. 'WorldNetDaily' as 'Washington Post' has all along been known for their 'rightist,' 'conservative' and 'anti-China' stand. So for their anti-China stand the two are by no means isolated or just few, for they find AP and Reuter, Washington Times, Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, USA Today also in their company having much ado about the theory of 'China threat.'"

Other China problems cited by WND:

"Foods imported from China for consumption by Americans may be unhealthy or even unfit for humans, according to the Food and Drug Administration. FDA inspectors report tainted food imports intended for American humans are being rejected with increasing frequency because they are filthy, are contaminated with pesticides and tainted with carcinogens, bacteria and banned drugs."

"China, the leading exporter of seafood to the U.S., is raising most of its fish products in water contaminated with raw sewage and compensating by using dangerous drugs and chemicals, many of which are banned by the Food and Drug Administration."

"The deadly contaminant found in Chinese-made toothpaste – diethylene glycol – is a solvent used in antifreeze that killed 107 Americans when it was introduced in an elixir 70 years ago."

"A resurgence in lead-poisoning cases in U.S. children is being linked to Chinese imports – toys, makeup, glazed pottery and other products that contain significant amounts of lead and are being recalled by the CPSC on a regular basis."

"Imports from China were recalled by the CPSC twice as often as products made everywhere else in the world, including the U.S., showed a WND study of 2007 government reports."

"The rising cost of fireworks, almost all of which are made in China, as well as safety concerns and human rights concerns about the conditions of those manufacturing the products resulted in a decrease of Independence Day displays in the U.S."

WND revealed there are currently no safety standards established between the U.S. and China on food, drugs and other imports. As a result of WND's series, members of Congress began working on setting new standards.

WND also revealed how China is shipping to the U.S. honey tainted with a potentially life-threatening antibiotic as well as adulterating exports with sugar. The scandals are having a major impact on Chinese society, too.

So, while Joe Biden's family has had its hand out to China for years, while he was been serving in the U.S. Senate, the vice presidency and the White House, at least one pro-American news agency has made a name for itself by calling out China for its many dark deeds, including most recently its human rights abuse against the Uighurs and the people of Hong Kong.

The Silicon Valley tech giants, meanwhile, never showed a concern about China – only about Donald Trump.

And what about Rep. Eric Swalwell, his staff infiltrated by Chinese spies?

I think about these things incredulously – and about how easy it was for me to turn down $2 million.

Do you appreciate WND's unfiltered hard-hitting news and commentary? Read us AD-FREE by becoming a WND Insider! Find out more.