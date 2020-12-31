The Dead Zone: Giuliani says election counted '10,315 people' in obituaries

Rudy Giuliani, a Trump campaign lawyer who has been fighting election fraud in several swing states where Joe Biden was declared the victor in the 2020 race after the president appeared to have significant leads, has congratulated Georgia lawmakers for having some really resilient voters.

So resilient they can vote after they're dead.

"That's pretty tough to do, vote when you're dead," he told a legislative committee, sarcastically, as he argued that the evidence of vote fraud in the state demands lawmakers take action to prevent the wrong result – that Biden victory.

In video that appeared from the hearing, he said, "You had 10,315 people, that we can determine from obituaries, were dead when they voted."

TRENDING: Another reason Trump won in a landslide

Giuliani to Georgia state legislature: “You had 10,315 people, that we can determine from obituaries, were dead when they voted. That's pretty tough to do....Your Secretary of State is engaged in what I consider an unlawful cover-up. He won't let us look at records." pic.twitter.com/W7cTj7ygb1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 30, 2020

He also said there were problems with felons voting, people voting after they had moved, and more.

He explained there were phony votes, dead people and felons voting, but the solution isn't complicated.

Did the votes of dead people help illegally sway the 2020 election to Joe Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (97 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

"You know … it's a question of courage. It's ultimately a question of courage. Do you have the courage to stand up to the obligation the Constitution of the United States put on you to save our people from fraud."

The Constitution assigns to state lawmakers the responsibility for election laws, as well as the designation of Electoral College electors to represent the state.

He charged, "Do you have the courage to put up with what's going to happen if you in fact change that certification and do the right thing. You'll be attacked, you'll be pilloried, you'll be described in all sorts of horrible ways. But you'll wake up the next morning and look in the mirror and you'll be able to say 'I did the right thing.'"

He explained much of the evidence of fraud in Georgia is similar to that in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and other states.

Here's the extended version of his comments:

Multiple challenges to swing state election results still are pending, some before legislatures, some in the courts, and there are plans by members of Congress to object to the vote when Congress is supposed to approve it next month.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].