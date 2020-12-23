'Disgrace': Trump threatens to veto 'ridiculously low' COVID relief

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump slammed the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief package as a "disgrace" on Tuesday evening, urging Congress to amend the bill and increase the amount of money in direct payments to Americans.
"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.
Trump argued that the relief bill in its current form, which is included with $1.4 trillion in omnibus spending, has "almost nothing to do with COVID."
