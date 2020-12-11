Dolly Parton saves child actress on set of Netflix film

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Superstar singer Dolly Parton reportedly saved the life of a small child while filming a movie.

"We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions," 9-year-old actress Talia Hill told Inside Edition this week about an experience on the set of Netflix's Christmas on the Square. "So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back. And I looked up, and it was Dolly Parton."

Hill added that the 74-year-old Parton told her, "'Well, I am an angel, you know,' 'cause she plays an angel in the movie."

