Dominion contractor drops bombshell at Michigan hearing

An IT worker trained and contracted by Dominion Voting Systems who worked at the tabulating center in Detroit on Nov. 3 claimed Tuesday she saw election workers illegally rescanning batches of 50 ballots for Joe Biden over and over to create more votes.

Melissa Carone, who spoke to the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee at a hearing Tuesday in Lansing, Michigan, said she was at the TCF Center for a total of 27 hours, beginning the morning of Election Day.

"What I witnessed at the TCF Center was simply fraud the whole 27 hours I was there," she said. "There were batches of ballots being run through the tabulating machines numerous times, being counted eight to 10 times.

"I watched this with my own eyes," Carone said.

She said that the election official in charge of counting the mail-in ballots, Daniel Baxter, and at least 90% of the workers were "in on the whole thing."

"There was not a single ballot the whole night, the whole 27 hours I was there, that I saw, that was for Donald Trump," she said. "Not one. Not a single ballot."

She also testified she was aware that ballots were being tabulated at the Department of Elections, where she originally had been scheduled to work.

"There was something going on at that Department of Elections," she said, "and it's clearly something that's very illegal that occurred there. And I'm grateful to God that I did not go there."

According to election law, ballots must be dropped into a sealed box after being scanned. But Carone said they were accessible to election workers after they ran them through the machine.

Boxes set aside to receive the scanned ballots were moved to another part of the room and used to block poll observers, she said.

She testified a Dominion worker disappeared to a "warehouse" – which she said he called the "Chicago warehouse" – for about three hours before a massive dump of ballots was tabulated for Joe Biden.

Carone said the workers at the Detroit center were "very secretive" and "pushy."

"Never did I ever admit I was a Republican to these people," she said.

"Everything that happened at that TCF Center was fraud," she said. "Every single thing. Every avenue was taken to commit it."

The chairman of the committee, Republican state Sen Ed McBroom, noted Carone said she observed a massive dump of ballots for Biden arriving late and asked her if she knew where they came from."

"I do not know 100 percent" where they came from, she said. "Do I assume (I know) where the came from? Absolutely."

Republican state Sen. Michael MacDonald asked Carone if the Justice Department was looking into the matter.

She said she called the FBI on Nov. 5 and spoke with a woman for at least 40 minutes but did not receive a call back. Carone called back herself but said she hasn't been contacted since by the bureau.

The senator asked if she contacted anyone from the Trump campaign, noting they have a "pipeline" to the Justice Department.

"I've been talking to attorneys," she said. "What I said just now regarding the Department of Elections and how I was scheduled to work there, that is coming out ... next week.

"I wasn't even supposed to talk about that (at the hearing) but a lot of people mentioned it. So I'm going to tell you guys about it, because this is fraud."

See the testimony:

See the entire hearing: