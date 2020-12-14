Dow closes more than 150 lower amid increasing fears of new lockdowns

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Monday as fears of additional Covid-19 restrictions offset the optimism around a vaccine rollout.

The 30-stock Dow closed lower by 151 points, or 0.5%. At its session high, the Dow was up more than 200 points and hit an all-time high. The S&P 500 declined by 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 0.6%.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio warned earlier in the day that the city could experience a “full shutdown” soon. His comments put pressure on the Dow and S&P 500.

