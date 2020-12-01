Login
Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser to Trump on coronavirus

'I worked hard with a singular focus – to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2020 at 11:17am
(FOX NEWS) -- Dr. Scott Atlas, President Trump’s special adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, formally resigned from his post on Monday, Fox News has learned.

Atlas, who spoke with the president on Monday, joined the administration in August, and was considered a Special Government Employee (SGE), serving a 130-day detail. Atlas’ role is set to expire this week.

Fox News exclusively obtained Atlas’s resignation letter Monday, which was dated Dec. 1. In it, Atlas touted the Trump administration's work on the coronavirus pandemic, while wishing "all the best" to the incoming Biden administration.

Read the full story ›

