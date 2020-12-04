Economy added 245,000 jobs in November

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The economy added 245,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7% in November, the Labor Department reported on Friday, as the labor market clawed back jobs lost early this year in the pandemic shutdowns.

The gains were much less than forecasters expected.

“My concern is we’re not seeing evidence that there are new employers opening and creating brand new jobs… We’re still backfilling the ten million jobs that we’re still short from February,” said Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation, a nonprofit campaign focused on employment, and a former U.S. Department of Labor official in the Obama administration.

