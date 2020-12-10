U.S. launches 'Free Speech Hotline' to combat cancel culture on campus

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced the launch of a “Free Speech Hotline” that will be monitored by the agency’s attorneys and aims to be a venue for students across America to report First Amendment violations.

“We’re announcing today the creation of the free speech hotline so any abridgement of free speech on a college campus can and should be reported to this new hotline,” said Assistant Secretary of Education for Postsecondary Education Robert King in making the announcement.

The hotline will be an email account to be monitored by the Department of Education’s Office of the General Counsel. The address is [email protected]

