The election fraud challenge that made Obama's career

The headline read, "Obama jokes that Navy SEALs could remove Trump from the White House."

The headline referred to Barack Obama's graceless comment on the Jimmy Kimmel show that if President Trump refused to leave the White House, "Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALs in there to dig him out."

As he did with Kimmel and has done in numerous venues to sell his latest memoir, "A Promised Land," Obama has been ridiculing Trump for challenging election fraud.

What Obama does not want America to know, however, is that he launched his own career doing just what Trump is doing now.

Obama is banking on the fact that his critics have not bothered to read his book. Even still, had Obama's memoir gone to press after the election, I am confident that one story would never have made it into the final print run, but it did.

Like so many stories involving Democrats, it begins with some form of sexual deviation. In 1995, Chicago Congressman Mel Reynolds made the rookie mistake of getting caught having a sexual relationship with a chatty 16-year-old campaign worker.

In Chicago, given that it takes a major sex crime to dislodge a sitting member of Congress, just about every pol without an active rap sheet rushed to fill this open seat. Among them was State Sen. Alice Palmer.

Like many of Obama's Chicago role models, Palmer had a history.

In 1980, Palmer attended celebrations commemorating the anniversary of the Cuban and Soviet-backed revolution that fundamentally transformed this tiny Caribbean nation.

A few years later, Palmer co-founded the Black Press Institute, which provided a ready platform for every wacko Commie passing through Chicago.

In 1985, four years before the fall of the Berlin wall, she led a delegation of black journalists to the Soviet Union. In Obama's neighborhood, these were all resumé enhancers.

Unfortunately for Palmer, Michelle Obama's family friend, Jesse Jackson Jr., also decided to file for the seat and bested Palmer in the primary.

Like Reynolds, Jackson's congressional career led straight to the slammer. In 2013, young Jackson was sentenced to 30 months in prison and his wife 12 months for supporting their lavish lifestyle with campaign donations and failing to report more than a half million on their tax returns. What do they say about apples falling from trees?

But that was all down the road. Not wanting to give up her state Senate gig, Palmer filed anew for her old Senate seat. The problem here was that she had already encouraged Obama to run for the seat.

"A few of her longtime supporters asked for a meeting, and when I showed up they advised me to get out of the race," writes Obama in "A Promised Land."

"The community couldn't afford to give up Alice's seniority, they said. I should be patient; my turn would come." ("A Promised Land," 28) Obama ignored the pressure and continued his candidacy.

Palmer's run for office, however, was quickly derailed, and the Obama campaign did the derailing. Palmer's problem was not her sex life, but the signatures on her petition to re-enter the race.

"They're terrible. Worst I've ever seen," Obama quotes one of his backers as saying. "All those Negroes who were trying to bully you out of the race, they didn't bother actually doing the work. This could get her knocked off the ballot."

WND readers will be shocked to learn some of the problems Obama was seeing: invalid signatures, addresses outside the district, multiple signatures with the same handwriting. Imagine that!

"We've all been busting our asses out here," a female supporter tells Obama. "And now, when she tries to screw you, and can't even do that right, you're going to let her get away with it? You don't think they would knock you off the ballot in a second if they could?"

Knowing how urban Democratic politics worked, Obama's people challenged the signatures of all four of his primary opponents. The Cook County Election Board spent a weary five days going signature-by-signature through the petitions.

According to Obama biographer David Garrow, one Board member reported that "signatures were struck if they were obvious forgeries, if names were printed rather than signed, if the individual had listed an address outside the 13th Senate District, or if the individual was not registered at the specified address."

At the end of the review, the Board declared all four of the opponents' petitions invalid. Obama ending up running unopposed in the primary.

As Obama knows better than anyone, inner-city Democratic politics have been ripe with fraud since at least the days of Boss Tweed a century-and-a-half ago.

If they gave a Nobel Prize for hypocrisy, that is one award Obama would actually deserve.

