The elites' Great Reset: Ushering in global fascism

There is a tsunami of authoritarianism coming. In fact, depending on the final results of the presidential election, we conservatives may get swept up in its undertow sooner than we think.

There appears to me to be an odd aggregation of ideologies merging into one on the horizon – and none of the parts, or the whole they create, is good. Merely describing it as bad does a disservice to the word bad.

Maybe catastrophic is even too mild.

If things progress the way the woke and radical world leftists envision, we may be looking at combining Alinsky's Rules for Radicals, communism and fascism.

More and more we're hearing terms like, Build Back Better, stakeholder capitalism, Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Social Credit System.

TRENDING: Rush Limbaugh sounds ominous warning about future of America

Think of ESG as the corporate version of an individual's Social Credit Score. It will also employ Green New Deal and Social Justice ideals.

By sheer coincidence, leftists, seemingly worldwide, have begun using the phrase, Build Back Better. This refers to a world they envision post Great Reset.

It's a vision of resetting global economies away from free-market, American-style capitalism to stakeholder capitalism instituted and controlled through the World Economic Forum (WEF) – a collection of the world's billionaire know-it-alls.

The WEF sets forth rules for corporations to abide by, like the aforementioned ESG. Corporations will be expected to comply with not governmental rules, but WEF guidelines. But don't get the idea that governments aren't fully on board – they are.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Right now, under cover of the coronavirus pandemic, global elites including many right here in the U.S. are actively engaged in trying to usher in a completely new world system they call the "Great Reset." That's the topic of the sensational new issue of WND's acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT RESET: How American and global elites are leveraging COVID to socialize the world."

"This is a unique moment in history to walk the talk and to make stakeholder capitalism measurable," says Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman, World Economic Forum. "Having companies accepting, not only to measure but also to report on, their environmental and social responsibility will represent a sea change in economic history."

These stakeholder capitalism metrics are "designed to provide a common set of existing disclosures that lead towards a coherent and comprehensive global corporate reporting system."

And if a company or corporation decides not to sign on, or opt-out of compliance and reporting of these metrics – what then?

Well, I'm not certain, but you can be sure there will be a heavy price to pay, similar to the price paid currently in China when someone's Social Credit Score falls below a predetermined threshold. They are, for want of a better term, treated as a social and economic pariah. And it is all done in full public view.

This is where Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals is applied, both to the people and corporations that don't comply. His last rule, the 13th: "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it."

Now many conservatives believe, for good reason, that these world forces wish to tear down capitalism and reset to communism. I'm not sure about that.

It seems to me that the WEF ESG system will be more at home with fascism.

Communism and fascism are similar in many regards. The major difference between the two is that with communism, the State owns and controls everything, including all production. Fascism differs in that the State doesn't own everything, but maintains total control.

Think Oskar Schindler. Most know his story, chronicled in "Schindler's List." He was a wealthy German industrialist who was forced, like most, to join the Nazi Party. Unlike communism, the fascist Nazis allowed him and other already established titans to keep their businesses and keep getting wealthier, provided they said, did and produced in their factories exactly what the party told them to, when and how.

This, I believe, is what a post Great Reset will resemble. If this is permitted to happen, we Americans can say goodbye to our uniquely maverick entrepreneurial spirit. It will not be permitted.

As others have described – think of it in terms of "The Matrix," but no "Red Pill" will be offered.

Sounds like fun – can't wait!

Listen to an audio version of this column:

Do you appreciate WND's unfiltered hard-hitting news and commentary? Read us AD-FREE by becoming a WND Insider! Find out more.