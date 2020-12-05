Erdogan says 'Macron must go'

(ZEROHEDGE) – Recall that in October Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his French counterpart "needs mental help" over politically controversial remarks on the spate of "Islamist terrorist attacks" that rocked France.

On Friday Erdogan is at it again, making statements to Turkish press following an Islamic prayer service essentially saying 'Macron must go.'

"Macron is a burden on France. Macron and France are going through a very dangerous period actually. My hope is that France gets rid of the Macron trouble as soon as possible," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

