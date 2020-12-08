F-bombing teacher from lockdown protest viral video learns her fate

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

An Oregon teacher was put on paid leave after she was identified screaming profanities at anti-lockdown protesters in a video, NewsChannel 21 reported Monday.

The woman is a first-year teacher and was put on paid leave from the Jefferson County School District 509-J pending an investigation, NewsChannel 21 reported. The video was widely shared on Facebook and Twitter by Monday.

“B*tch! Kill yourself! I’m a [bleeping] teacher, I work at the school!” the teacher screamed from her car in a video while flipping her middle finger at the anti-lockdown protesters. “F***! F*** you, I am a teacher! I teach the students! My students’ families are dying!”

Toward the end of the incident, she was waved and said “hi,” video shows.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Ken Parshall declined to name the teacher or which grades or school she teaches for, NewsChannel 21 reported.

“We are aware of the incident and are investigating,” Parshall said to NewsChannel 21 on Monday.

Parshall said the teacher is on paid leave for the initial part of the process, and further action depends on the results of the investigation, NewsChannel 21 reported.

Oregon’s death toll stands at 1,045 at the time of publishing, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The Jefferson County School District 509-J didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

