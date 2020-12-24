Family sues school that won't let student out of class promoting anti-white racism

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Nevada mother has followed through on her threat to file a civil rights lawsuit against her son's charter school for refusing to let him opt out of a mandatory class that promotes hostility toward whites as a race.

Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus forced William Clark "to make professions about his racial, sexual, gender and religious identities in verbal class exercises and in graded, written homework assignments," creating a hostile environment, the biracial high school student and Gabrielle Clark allege in their federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The senior's statements were "subject to the scrutiny, interrogation and derogatory labeling of students, teachers and school administrators," who are "still are coercing him to accept and affirm politicized and discriminatory principles and statements that he cannot in conscience affirm."

