Fauci says he's been intentionally moving goal posts on herd immunity estimates

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, admitted in a new interview that he's been intentionally moving the goal posts on his recommendations regarding herd immunity based on what he thinks the American people are ready to hear.

Herd immunity, or the percentage of a population that acquires resistance to the coronavirus through infection or vaccination, has been widely estimated at roughly 60 to 70 percent for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Fauci, a member of the White House's coronavirus response, also cited that number in the beginning of the pandemic but said it would be about "70, 75 percent" in an interview about a month ago, The New York Times reported. Last week, he reportedly told CNBC "75, 80, 85 percent" and "75 to 80-plus percent."

Read the full story ›