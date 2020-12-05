Federal Judge in New York restores DACA, at least for now

(JUST THE NEWS) – The DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) saga continues its long and winding road through all branches of government, as a federal judge in Brooklyn ruled on Friday that these undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children can once again apply to remain in this country legally.

This goes back to the Obama administration, who said repeatedly that "I am president, I am not king. I can't do these things just by myself. We have a system of government that requires the Congress to work with the executive branch to make it happen," and words to that effect.

But finally he gave up on Congress and in June of 2012, he signed DACA into law as an executive directive and said that it was "a temporary stopgap measure."

Read the full story ›