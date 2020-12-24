Login
First evidence of microplastics found in human placentas

Particles small enough to travel through bloodstream

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 24, 2020 at 3:54pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – For the first time ever, microplastic particles were detected in the placentas of unborn babies, according to researchers who warn these "potentially harmful (plastic) particles is a matter of great concern."

The study, published in the journal Environment International and titled "Plasticenta: First evidence of microplastics in human placenta," found microplastics in four placentas of women who had pregnancies and births.

Researchers noted microplastics were found on both the fetal and maternal sides of the placenta and in the membrane within which the fetus develops.

