Former Navy SEAL calls out Raphael Warnock for mocking Christians who want guns for self-defense

(BREITBART) – Former Navy SEAL Team 3 member Eli Crane called out Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock on Wednesday for mocking Christians who want guns in church for self-defense.

Warnock has mocked churchgoers who wanted to be able to carry guns for self-defense. He did this in 2014, as Georgia was adopting a new law, the Safe Carry Protection Act.

That Act allowed Georgians with concealed carry licenses to carry in place previously off-limits – places like churches – in the hopes that reducing the number of gun-free zones in the state would also limit the the number of soft targets available to criminals and demented attackers.

