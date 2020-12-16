Login
Fox News inks new multi-year deal with Laura Ingraham

The most-watched female host in cable-news history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 16, 2020 at 12:25pm
(THE HILL) -- Fox News inked a new multi-year deal with anchor Laura Ingraham to continue hosting “The Ingraham Angle,” the network announced on Wednesday.

The extended deal for Ingraham means that “The Ingraham Angle,” which airs at 10 p.m., will remain in the primetime lineup, along with Tucker Carlson's and Sean Hannity’s shows, after first premiering in 2017.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced the “multi-year deal” in a press release, but didn’t specify how many years the contract covered.

Read the full story ›

