France forced to postpone 'health dictatorship' vaccine legislation

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A radical bill proposed by the French Government that would see unvaccinated people refused basic services such as public transport has been put on ice after a massive backlash.

The proposed law mandates that citizens have proof of a negative COVID test or “preventative treatment, including the administration of a vaccine” in order to “access transport or to some locations, as well as certain activities.”

However, the government has been forced to delay the legislation after angry protests.

Read the full story ›