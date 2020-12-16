Franklin Graham reminds America of Trump's legacy

Evangelist Franklin Graham, a strong supporter of President Trump, said that regardless of the ultimate outcome of the 2020 election, he's thankful for the accomplishments of the past four years.

"People have asked if I am disappointed about the election," he said on Facebook. "When I think about my answer, I have to say honestly, that I am grateful—grateful to God that for the last four years He gave us a president who protected our religious liberties; grateful for a president who defended the lives of the unborn, standing publicly against abortion and the bloody smear it has made on our nation; grateful for a president who nominated conservative judges to the Supreme Court and to our federal courts; grateful for a president who built the strongest economy in 70 years with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years before the pandemic; grateful for a president who strengthened and supported our military; grateful for a president who stood against 'the swamp' and the corruption in Washington; grateful for a president who supported law and order and defended our police."

Graham, the CEO of both Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said he's also "grateful for a president and a vice president who recognized the importance of prayer and were not ashamed of the name of Jesus Christ."

"I’m thankful that the president stood against the secularists who wanted to take Christ out of Christmas and that he brought back the greeting 'Merry Christmas!' So as we come to the end of this election season, I look back with a grateful heart and thank God for all of these things." he said.

"It is unfortunate that many people got confused and made the election about personalities rather than the policies of the candidates. President Trump will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation, bringing peace and prosperity to millions here in the U.S. and around the world. May God bless him, Melania, and their family, as God leads him to the next chapter in his life."