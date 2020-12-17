Login
French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

Report did not detail what symptoms Macron exhibited

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 17, 2020 at 2:57pm
(FRANCE24) – French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the Élysée Palace announced on Thursday. Other French and EU leaders will be self-isolating after coming into contact with Macron over the past week, their offices said.

"The president of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today," the presidential palace said in a statement.

"This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms," the statement said, without detailing what symptoms Macron exhibited.

