Girl challenges hate crime 'record' when no crime committed

A schoolgirl in the United Kingdom is challenging the practice of police creating a record of a "hate crime" even if there is no crime.

The 14-year-old girl, Miss B, explains, "We can't live in fear that everything we say at school may be recorded somewhere on our records, simply because someone else didn't like what you said."

The College of Policing in the U.K., according to the Christian Institute, now has a rule stating that when someone alleges a hate crime has taken place, officers must keep a record "even where no crime has occurred."

It creates a circumstance in which records are based on what someone feels or believes instead of the facts.

TRENDING: Election fraud deniers gaslight an entire nation

The records of "non-crimes" can end remain on children's records for years and can be viewed by potential employers later.

Officially, the motivations attributed for such incidents are identified as "ill-will, spite, contempt, prejudice, unfriendliness, antagonism, resentment and dislike."

"Children in my class have said that we shouldn’t have freedom of speech because it can upset people," said the teen. "Just recently, a student said 'Of Mice And Men' shouldn’t be a class text because some of the words in the book are racist. I said that it’s a book of its time and it’s important to look at the context. I felt immediately ganged up on. The teacher backed me up but it was scary."

The U.K.'s DailyMail.com reported the teen is poised to launch a legal action over the rules, a judicial review of the standards.

Is a "hate crime" a crime even if there is no crime? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (3 Votes) 97% (89 Votes)

Civil liberties groups say the non-crimes are without evidence and can injure someone later in life.

DailyMail.com report explained that in just five years, officers in England and Wales have put on official records some 120,000 non-crime "hate" incidents.

The College of Policing insists that police must "record the incident, recording the police interactions and the results of those actions," for offenses such as "repeated name-calling."

The teen is represented by Sinclairs Law and the case is being crowd-funded.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].