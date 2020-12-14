'The hero we need': Costco shopper with bullhorn condemns lockdown

With a clothing table as his platform, a California Costco shopper declared through a bullhorn he's had enough of Gov. Gavin Newsom's coronavirus orders.

In a video that went viral on Twitter, the man urged fellow Californians not to give in to the lockdown and mask orders.

"You must not do this. If you continue, this is the life that you will have," he said as a Costco employee moved shoppers away from him.

"Don't tell me I don't have a right," he said to apparent pushback. "Gov. Newsom doesn't have the right to make you wear a mask.

"We've got to stand up for ourselves, because the governor is going to keep us locked down until we do something about it," he said. "And I want to know, are you going to let this happen?"

One Twitter user called him "the hero we need" and another said "God bless that man," noting the suicide rate "has skyrocketed since the lockdown and no one talks about it."

See the video:

Many Californians are questioning the sincerity of their leaders and "the science" upon which their policies are based.

A reporter for the Los Angeles Fox TV affiliate discovered after asking the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to provide evidence to support its shutdown of outdoor dining that there was none.

Now, Gov. Newsom's health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, has admitted outdoor dining is low risk for the spread of the virus, but shutting down restaurants is about keeping people at home.

See Ghaly's remarks:

Even Joe Biden's coronavirus adviser was once against lockdowns, warning in a March 21 op-ed for the Washington Post of the high economic and social costs of "the near-draconian lockdowns" in effect at the time in China and Italy, which ultimately don't reduce the number of cases.

Michael T. Osterholm, a professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, advocated the strategy now promoted by epidemiologists at Stanford and Oxford advising Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: With a 99% survival rate for most, according to the Centers for Disease Control, let the healthy go about their business while protecting the vulnerable, the people over 70 with multiple life-threatening diseases.

Osterholm wrote in his Washington Post piece that "the best alternative will probably entail letting those at low risk for serious disease continue to work, keep business and manufacturing operating, and 'run' society, while at the same time advising higher-risk individuals to protect themselves through physical distancing and ramping up our health-care capacity as aggressively as possible."

"With this battle plan, we could gradually build up immunity without destroying the financial structure on which our lives are based," he said.

In November, however, Osterholm advocated a national lockdown of four to six weeks.

In an MSNBC interview on Nov. 19, he falsely predicted "we're going to see hospitals collapsing in the next two to three weeks." He said that "even if we did everything we could right now, we would still not turn this thing around for literally three to four more weeks."

The CDC estimates a 99.997% survival rate for those from birth to age 19 who contract COVID-19. It's 99.98% for ages 20-49, 99.5% for 50-69 and 94.6% for those over 70.

Those who died of coronavirus, according to the CDC, had an average of 2.6 comorbidities, meaning more than two chronic diseases along with COVID-19. Overall, the CDC says, just 6% of the people counted as COVID-19 deaths died of COVID-19 alone.

In a July podcast that resurfaced last week, White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted the widely used PCR tests pick up harmless fragments of the coronarvirus, resulting in many false-positive cases that result in overstating the threat. In August, the New York Times examined PCR testing data in three states and found "up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus."

WND reported earlier this month an external peer review concluded a major paper supporting the PCR test for COVID-19 has 10 "serious flaws," resulting in many false positive cases.

A briefing published by four British scientists concluded PCR testing is "distorting policy and creating the illusion that we are in a serious pandemic when in fact we are not."

The paper noted that legal cases and technical challenges to PCR mass-testing are growing across Europe, including in the U.K.

"A false positive pseudo-epidemic is a well described phenomenon in the medical literature which results in an exponential rise in diagnosed cases and deaths but no excess deaths," the British researchers write.

WND reported last week a study published by the peer-reviewed journal Nature found no transmission of the coronavirus among people in close contact with asymptomatic patients.