Login
SECTIONS
Diversions Health Money U.S.WEED THE PEOPLE
P Share Print

Higher than ever: Pandemic fertilizes record pot sales in Colorado

On track to clear $2 billion for first time in history

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 21, 2020 at 5:29pm
P Share Print

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) -- DENVER — During the pandemic, Colorado’s gone to pot.

Between January and October, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported the state marijuana industry sold $1.8 billion worth of marijuana, surpassing last year’s total sales of $1.7 billion and putting it on track to clear $2 billion for the first time in history.

With national sales from the first three quarters surpassing 2019 records, data firm New Frontier now predicts American marijuana sales to hit $20 billion by New Year’s Eve and $41 billion by 2025.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×