Homeschooling has more than doubled amid ongoing school closures

(ELIZABETH JOHNSTON) – The growing trend of homeschooling continues amid school closures and distance learning, as parents opt for home education models rather than public school enrollment.

The Foundation for Economic Education notes that there were just under two million homeschoolers across the U.S. prior to the pandemic, making up just 3.4 percent of the total population of K-12 students.

However, based on recent polling by Education Week, this percentage has more than doubled since schools began closures this past spring to nine percent, or almost five million homeschoolers.

Read the full story ›