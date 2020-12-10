Login
Homeschooling has more than doubled amid ongoing school closures

Many parents opt for home education models rather than public school enrollment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 10, 2020 at 2:02pm
(ELIZABETH JOHNSTON) – The growing trend of homeschooling continues amid school closures and distance learning, as parents opt for home education models rather than public school enrollment.

The Foundation for Economic Education notes that there were just under two million homeschoolers across the U.S. prior to the pandemic, making up just 3.4 percent of the total population of K-12 students.

However, based on recent polling by Education Week, this percentage has more than doubled since schools began closures this past spring to nine percent, or almost five million homeschoolers.

