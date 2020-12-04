House Freedom Caucus wants Barr to release vote fraud investigation results

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Rachel del Guidice

The Daily Signal

The House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative Republican lawmakers, is demanding that Attorney General William Barr release the findings of the Justice Department’s investigation into vote fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“We represent millions of Americans who do not have confidence in the outcome of this election, not because of the clear winner, but because of irregularities in the voting process,” Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said Thursday during a House Freedom Caucus press conference outside the Capitol.

“There are concerns and sworn statements of fraudulent activity, criminal activity, in this statement, in this election, and they deserve to be investigated,” Davidson said. “The Department of Justice exists to do that, to assure the American public that the country represents justice, that justice will be done.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, wrote a letter to Barr, co-signed by 36 other members of Congress asking the attorney general to release Justice’s findings.

Also on Tuesday, Barr said that the Justice Department did not find evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump pushed back, saying that Barr “hasn’t done anything, so he hasn’t looked.”

When he looks, he’ll see the kind of evidence that right now you are seeing in the Georgia Senate. … They are going through hearings right now in Georgia, and they are finding tremendous volumes [of vote fraud]. So, they haven’t looked very hard, which is a disappointment, to be honest with you, because it’s massive fraud.

The signatories of the letter said they also disagreed with Barr.

“We are writing today because we are concerned about the shocking lack of action from the Justice Department following your directive,” the letter reads, adding:

There are a number of anomalies, statistical improbabilities, and accusations of fraud that bring the election results in several states into question. Affidavits of irregularities in the voting and tabulation processes have been sworn in a number of jurisdictions. Threats of retribution by leftist groups with a history of violence have been made against election officials and attorneys for President Trump.

At the press conference, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said vote fraud—or lack thereof—needs to be proven so that election integrity is preserved.

“The bedrock of our republic is open, transparent, fair elections,” Norman said.

The South Carolina lawmaker added that the House Freedom Caucus is “calling for an open, transparent review of all the records.”

Cloud said Americans are already questioning the American election system.

“We need to ensure that the trust of the American people in our election process is restored … . Americans have questions about this election, legitimate questions about this election,” he said.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., said investigating allegations of fraud is the best way to keep the trust of the American people.

“Among other things that I hear of elected officials, people in authority, certainly people at the Justice Department say, ‘If fraud [occurred] or not, that’s not enough to overturn the election. It’s not enough to to make a difference.’”

He added:

There’s credible evidence of credible testimony that there are problems here, and ladies and gentlemen, this is about the free and fair election in the United States of America. And if the American citizens are going to trust their country and trust their elections, and want to take part in their representative republic in these elections, they have to know that they’re fair.

